Norway govt backs Cermaq on Copeinca deal, rejects Marine Harvest
May 14, 2013 / 5:21 PM / 4 years ago

Norway govt backs Cermaq on Copeinca deal, rejects Marine Harvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Norway’s government supports state-controlled fish farmer Cermaq’s plan to buy Peruvian fish feed peer Copeinca and thereby effectively kills a potential deal with bigger rival Marine Harvest, Cermaq said on Tuesday.

Trade and industry minister Trond Giske on Tuesday made it clear to parliament that the government will vote in favour of the Copeinca deal and repeated that Marine Harvest’s planned bid for Cermaq, worth 105 crowns per share, was too low and would not be accepted, Cermaq said in a statement.

The Norwegian state owns 43.5 percent of Cermaq. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

