CERMAQ-Fish farmer Marine Harvest will not bid for Cermaq-report
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

CERMAQ-Fish farmer Marine Harvest will not bid for Cermaq-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest will not bid for Cermaq after Mitsubishi Corp offered $1.4 billion for the firm, chairman Ole-Eirik Leroey told financial daily Finansavisen on Friday.

“You will see that we are not going to bid for Cermaq,” Leroey told the newspaper.

Earlier this week Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp made a $1.4 billion agreed bid for Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq at a 14-percent premium to the current share price.

Cermaq’s board and the Norwegian state, Cermaq’s biggest shareholder, agreed to the deal but said they wanted to give other investors the time to consider a competing offer.

Marine Harvest made a failed hostile offer last year but Cermaq has since sold EWOS, its coveted feed unit. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
