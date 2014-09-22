FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Mitsubishi Corp to launch tender offer for Norway's Cermaq-Nikkei
September 22, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Mitsubishi Corp to launch tender offer for Norway's Cermaq-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp plans to launch a tender offer for Norway’s Cermaq in which it would spend up to 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for over 90 percent of the Norwegian fish-farming company, Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The Japanese trading house expects the Norwegian government, which holds 59 percent of Cermaq, to respond to the offer, the Nikkei said without saying where it obtained the information.

The tender offer price is expected to be around a 20 percent premium to Cermaq’s current share price, the Nikkei added. (1 US dollar = 108.8200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)

