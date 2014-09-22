FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Cermaq says held takeover talks with several potential buyers
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Cermaq says held takeover talks with several potential buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has held takeover talks with several strategic investors before it agreed to sell the company to Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp, Chairwoman Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen said on Monday.

Mitsubishi’s formal bid on Monday comes after a preliminary offer made earlier but not disclosed by the companies, Herlofsen said.

Mitsubishi earlier on Monday offered $1.4 billion for Cermaq, a 14 percent premium to its last close on Friday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
