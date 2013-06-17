FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bain Capital, Altor bid for Cermaq's key unit
June 17, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 4 years

Bain Capital, Altor bid for Cermaq's key unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 17 (Reuters) - Salmon farmer Cermaq has received an offer from private equity firms Altor and Bain Capital for its EWOS unit for an enterprise value of around $1.1 billion, it said on Monday.

“Cermaq has today informed the private equity companies Altor and Bain Capital that their offer to purchase EWOS for a total enterprise value of NOK 6.2 billion is considered sufficiently interesting for Cermaq to initiate a process with the aim to conclude a final agreement,” it said. ($1 = 5.8121 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

