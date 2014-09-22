FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Cermaq cuts output guidance, warns about Q3
September 22, 2014

Norway's Cermaq cuts output guidance, warns about Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq lowered its output guidance for the year and warned that its third quarter results would be weaker than expected, it said on Monday.

“The third quarter of 2014 is likely to become a weaker quarter for Cermaq than earlier expected,” Cermaq said. “This is due to generally declining prices so far in the quarter, in addition to more company specific issues related to reduced sales volumes and fish health.”

It now sees full-year sales volume at 151,000 tonnes, below a previous guidance for 158,000 tonnes.

Mitsubishi Corp launched an agreed bid for Cermaq on Monday, offering a 14 percent premium compared to the stock’s last close and valuing the firm at $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

