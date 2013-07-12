FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permira bidding for Cermaq's fish feed unit -report
July 12, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

Permira bidding for Cermaq's fish feed unit -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Permira is the second bidder for Norwegian state-controlled fish farmer Cermaq’s fish feed arm, EWOS, a Norwegian newspaper reported on Friday.

Cermaq has said it has received a rival indicative bid for the unit that is higher than the 6.2 billion-crown ($1.0 billion) bid from private equity firms Bain and Altor.

“According to Finansavisen’s information, it is another private equity player, Britain’s Permira, that has entered the bidding war,” the newspaper said.

Permira was not available to comment.

Cermaq declined to comment on Finansavisen’s report, but reaffirmed it aims to have a definitive agreement for the sale of EWOS executed in mid-July.

The company’s shareholders on Thursday voted in favour of selling its fish feed arm at an extra shareholders’ meeting.

Last month the Norwegian state spent 1.56 billion crowns on increasing its stake in Cermaq to 59.17 percent from 43.5 percent after rejecting a $1.7-billion hostile bid by its bigger local rival Marine Harvest. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty; editing by Patrick Graham)

