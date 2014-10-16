FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Cermaq makes operating loss in Q3
October 16, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's Cermaq makes operating loss in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian salmon producer Cermaq , a subject of a takeover bid by Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp , said it would make an operating loss in the third quarter due to exceptional fish mortality and inventory value adjustments.

Cermaq said it made an operating loss before fair value adjustment and one-off items of 38 million crowns in the quarter ($5.8), against a profit of 138 million crowns a year earlier.

The firm added that it sold 34,400 tonnes of fish in the quarter and it was maintaining its full-year guidance of 151,000 tonnes.

Shareholders have until Monday to respond to Mitsubishi’s agreed offer. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

