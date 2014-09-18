FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cerner and Athenahealth say integrating with Apple's mobile health service
September 19, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Cerner and Athenahealth say integrating with Apple's mobile health service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cerner Corp and Athenahealth Inc, two leading U.S. electronic health record providers, said on Thursday they are working with Apple Inc to develop applications that leverage its HealthKit, Apple’s mobile health service.

Cerner and Athenahealth representatives said they are building integrations with HealthKit and working with Apple. Previously, Apple announced a partnership with rival electronic health record company Epic Systems. Apple did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Christina Farr; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

