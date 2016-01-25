FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cerner CEO diagnosed with cancer - WSJ
January 25, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 2 years ago

Cerner CEO diagnosed with cancer - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Healthcare IT company Cerner Corp’s chief executive, Neal Patterson, has been diagnosed with soft tissue cancer and plans to start treatment immediately, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The type of cancer Patterson has is curable, and there isn't any evidence of it spreading anywhere else in his body, the Journal reported, citing a note the CEO wrote to clients, shareholders and colleagues. (on.wsj.com/1PfPUpp)

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

