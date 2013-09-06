FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE interested in Italy's Ansaldo STS - exec
September 6, 2013

GE interested in Italy's Ansaldo STS - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 (Reuters) - Industrial giant General Electric is interested in buying Italian rail technology company Ansaldo STS, the head of the U.S. group in Italy said on Friday.

“It’s a dossier that we are interested in looking at,” Sandro De Poli told Reuters on the sidelines of a business gathering in Cernobbio.

His comments sent shares in Ansaldo STS, which is 40 percent owned by debt-laden aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica , sharply higher.

By 1402 GMT Ansaldo STS was up 5.3 percent at 7.105 euros.

