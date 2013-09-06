FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi CEO says no meeting with EU's Almunia at conference
September 6, 2013 / 9:17 AM / in 4 years

Monte Paschi CEO says no meeting with EU's Almunia at conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 (Reuters) - Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena chief Fabrizio Viola denied on Friday he is to meet with EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia during a conference this weekend.

Italian press had reported the chief executive could meet with the EU competition head to discuss the bank’s restructuring plan during a conference in the Italian town of Cernobbio.

The scandal-plagued bank received a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros ($5.38 billion) earlier this year, and the EU needs to sign off on its business plan. ($1 = 0.7623 euros) (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Jennifer Clark)

