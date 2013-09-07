FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2013 / 10:43 AM / 4 years ago

Italy Economy minister sees no government crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni is confident the country will dodge a government crisis despite tensions in its ruling coalition ahead of a vote on whether to expel centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi from parliament next week.

“I am confident, I believe there will not be a crisis,” he told reporters on Saturday, speaking on the sidelines of a business conference in Cernobbio, Italy.

Saccomanni said a crisis would hamper Italy’s efforts to keet its budget deficit under a European Union ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

