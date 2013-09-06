Telecom Italia possible partner's passport not important - Intesa CEO

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 (Reuters) - The nationality of any future partner for Italian phone company Telecom Italia is not important, said Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Enrico Cucchiani on Friday.

Intesa is one of the core investors in Telco, which controls Telecom Italia.

Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America Movil have approached the core Telecom Italia investors who want to exit their unprofitable investment in the Italian group, a source familiar with the situation said earlier this week.

Contact is at a preliminary stage and the three players had not formally expressed an interest, the source added.

The board of Telecom Italia is meeting on Sept. 19 and its chairman Franco Bernabe is seeking a new investor ahead of the meeting. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Jennifer Clark)