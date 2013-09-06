FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unicredit CEO sees NPLs stabilising by year-end
September 6, 2013 / 12:37 PM / 4 years ago

Unicredit CEO sees NPLs stabilising by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Bad loans at Italy’s UniCredit are expected to stabilise by the end of the year as the euro zone’s third-largest economy benefit from a recovery in the currency bloc, the bank’s chief executive said on Friday.

“In June-July, the pace of growth in non-performing loans at UniCredit was lower than for the whole banking system,” CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

“Our non-performing loans are still growing but at a pace that gets smaller every month. I see them stabilising by year-end,” he said.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

