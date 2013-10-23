FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colombia's Cerrejon coal railway bombed; exports unaffected
October 23, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

Colombia's Cerrejon coal railway bombed; exports unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOGOTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A stretch of the railway belonging to Colombia’s biggest coal producer, Cerrejon, was bombed late on Tuesday, the second such attack in 10 days but one that would not have any immediate impact on exports, the company said in a statement.

Military sources said this attack, like the previous one, was the work of the leftist FARC rebels. The guerrillas have stepped up attacks on coal and oil infrastructure in the last few weeks, also bombing the country’s No. 2 oil pipeline.

There were no deaths or injuries caused by the latest attack.

The railway is owned and used exclusively by Cerrejon, a joint venture between Anglo American Plc, BHP Billiton and Xstrata Plc. In 2012 it carried 32.7 million tonnes of coal from its mine in La Guajira province to its own port, Puerto Bolivar.

