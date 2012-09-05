FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FARC blows up Cerrejon coal trucks, operations normal
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 5, 2012 / 5:01 PM / in 5 years

FARC blows up Cerrejon coal trucks, operations normal

Jacqueline Cowhig

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Leftist FARC guerillas in Colombia on Tuesday blew up two of the fleet of giant trucks at Cerrejon’s mine in the northern province of La Guajira but mining and shipping continued normally, Colombian industry sources said on Wednesday.

FARC was responsible for an attack on the rail line between Cerrejon’s mines and the port of Bolivar on August 31 but the line reopened later that day, the latest in several such incidents this year, the sources said.

Colombia is the world’s fourth-largest coal exporter and a key supplier of thermal coal for power generation to Europe and, to a lesser extent, Asia.

Cerrejon was unavailable for comment.

Cerrejon, owned equally by Xstrata, BHP Billiton and Anglo American, which is Colombia’s biggest coal exporter and operates one of the world’s biggest opencast coal mines, has been the subject of several episodes of FARC sabotage to rail lines and equipment earlier this year but no significant disruption resulted.

“This attack happened already on Tuesday and it concerned only two trucks but at the mine and the port of Bolivar, everything is working normally,” one source with knowledge of the matter said.

FARC, which has operated from the Colombian jungle for decades, begins peace talks next month in Norway with the Colombian government.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.