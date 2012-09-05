FARC blows up Cerrejon coal trucks, operations normal

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Leftist FARC guerillas in Colombia on Tuesday blew up two of the fleet of giant trucks at Cerrejon’s mine in the northern province of La Guajira but mining and shipping continued normally, Colombian industry sources said on Wednesday.

FARC was responsible for an attack on the rail line between Cerrejon’s mines and the port of Bolivar on August 31 but the line reopened later that day, the latest in several such incidents this year, the sources said.

Colombia is the world’s fourth-largest coal exporter and a key supplier of thermal coal for power generation to Europe and, to a lesser extent, Asia.

Cerrejon was unavailable for comment.

Cerrejon, owned equally by Xstrata, BHP Billiton and Anglo American, which is Colombia’s biggest coal exporter and operates one of the world’s biggest opencast coal mines, has been the subject of several episodes of FARC sabotage to rail lines and equipment earlier this year but no significant disruption resulted.

“This attack happened already on Tuesday and it concerned only two trucks but at the mine and the port of Bolivar, everything is working normally,” one source with knowledge of the matter said.

FARC, which has operated from the Colombian jungle for decades, begins peace talks next month in Norway with the Colombian government.