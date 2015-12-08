FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Check verification company Certegy sued over declined checks
December 8, 2015

Check verification company Certegy sued over declined checks

Dena Aubin

Dec 8 -

Certegy Check Services, one of the largest U.S. check authorization companies, has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of keeping inaccurate information in its consumer files and failing to properly handle disputes when checks are declined.

Filed on Friday in a District of Columbia federal court, the suit seeks damages for consumers nationwide whose checks were declined by merchants based on Certegy reports. The consumers are represented by the Abbott Law Group and Morgan & Morgan.

