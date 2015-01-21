FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cerved signs MoU with Confindustria to promote public ratings for SME
#Financials
January 21, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Cerved signs MoU with Confindustria to promote public ratings for SME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21(Reuters) - Cerved SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday that it has signed with Confindustria, the General Confederation of Italian Industry, a memorandum of understanding to promote the adoption of public ratings within the Italian entrepeneurial system, with the objective of facilitating the growth of Italian small and medium-sized companies (SME) via increased access to debt and equity capital instruments

* This agreement aims at informing the entrepreneurial system of the benefits which derive from the adoption of a public rating, enhancing the visibility of this instrument via meetings, events and training and education

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
