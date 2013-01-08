FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dish doesn't want spectrum sale, but mobile plan to take time
#Market News
January 8, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen said he doesn’t want to sell Dish’s wireless spectrum but that it could take months to finalize the company’s plan to enter the wireless industry.

Dish received regulatory approval to use its spectrum for wireless services in December but the company has still not said whether it will build a wireless network on its own or offer a service through a partnership with other companies.

“We have multiple options,” Ergen told Reuters after a Dish press conference on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show.

While he would not say whether Dish would prefer to build its own network or enter a partnership the executive was adamant that he doesn’t want to sell the spectrum.

“It would be an option, but not a preference,” he said.

