Microsoft says 60 mln Windows 8 licenses sold since Oct launch

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp has sold 60 million licenses and upgrades for its new Windows 8 operating system in the 10 weeks since its launch, one of the top executives of the company’s Windows unit said at the Consumer Electronics Show on Tuesday.

The sales are in line with those of Windows 7, Microsoft’s last operating system launched in 2009, said Tami Reller, chief financial officer of the Windows division.

Reller did not say how many of its new Surface tablets Microsoft had sold.