Panasonic vies for bragging rights with world's largest OLED TV

LAS VEGAS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp, in a display of technological one-upmanship with its South Korean rivals, unveiled a prototype of the world’s joint largest OLED screen on Tuesday.

The half-inch thick, 56-inch television based on organic light-emitting diode technology is a mere inch bigger than ones unveiled by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics a year ago in Las Vegas.

Sony Corp, which is cooperating with Panasonic in OLED technology - which allows for thinner screens that consume less power in theory - on Monday unwrapped its own 56-inch ultra high-definition model.