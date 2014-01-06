FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Qualcomm CEO sees opportunity in data center server market
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

Qualcomm CEO sees opportunity in data center server market

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Qualcomm’s soon-to-be Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf said data centers presented an opportunity for the smartphone chipmaker and hinted that the company might develop components for low-power servers.

Companies specializing in power-efficient mobile chips are promoting their future use in data centers as an alternative to brawny, power-hungry Intel server processors.

Speaking at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Mollenkopf said Qualcomm had no specific microserver products to announce, but he left the door open to a future move into the data center and cloud computing.

“I think there’s going to be a tremendous amount of growth in computing and resources dedicated to supporting the cloud,” Mollenkopf said in response to a question. “We look at that as an opportunity for a company like ours.”

Qualcomm is the leading mobile chipmaker and a potential move into microservers could create a formidable challenge to smaller companies, like Advanced Micro Devices, working on their own microserver chips.

At the Consumer Electronics Show, Qualcomm unveiled new chips for cars and smart televisions.

In December, Qualcomm announced that Mollenkopf, the company’s chief operating officer, would replace CEO Paul Jacobs starting in March.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.