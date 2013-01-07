FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sharp says pondering weak finances, no talks with Intel now
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Sharp says pondering weak finances, no talks with Intel now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp is considering new ways to shore up its crumbling finances but is not talking with Intel Corp at the moment about any investment from the U.S. chipmaker, executives from the Japanese firm said on Monday.

The maker of Aquos TVs in November said it may not be able to survive on its own after it doubled its full-year net loss to $5.6 billion. To repay short term commercial paper loans and stave off failure, it won a $4.4 billion bailout in October from its banks.

Industry analysts had speculated that Intel and Sharp -- which supplies screens to Apple Inc for its latest iPhone -- were in investment discussions, but executives said on Monday the pair were not in talks “at this moment”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.