Sharp says pondering weak finances, no talks with Intel now

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sharp Corp is considering new ways to shore up its crumbling finances but is not talking with Intel Corp at the moment about any investment from the U.S. chipmaker, executives from the Japanese firm said on Monday.

The maker of Aquos TVs in November said it may not be able to survive on its own after it doubled its full-year net loss to $5.6 billion. To repay short term commercial paper loans and stave off failure, it won a $4.4 billion bailout in October from its banks.

Industry analysts had speculated that Intel and Sharp -- which supplies screens to Apple Inc for its latest iPhone -- were in investment discussions, but executives said on Monday the pair were not in talks “at this moment”.