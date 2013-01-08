FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CES-Sony to launch 4K movies in the U.S. in spring
January 8, 2013 / 1:56 AM / in 5 years

CES-Sony to launch 4K movies in the U.S. in spring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAS VEGAS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sony Corp will launch next-generation 4K versions of existing movie titles in spring this year, its CEO Kazuo Hirai said at a press conference at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas on Monday.

The 4K versions support four times the definition of conventional high-definition images. Sony will also expand its line-up of ultra-high definition TVs with 55-inch and 65-inch models in the spring, Hirai said.

Under Hirai, the maker of Bravia televisions is doubling down on consumer electronics, with a focus on mobile phones and tablets, cameras and gaming.

