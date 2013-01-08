CES-Sony says mulling sale of battery unit, no decision yet

LAS VEGAS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Sony Corp is considering the sale of its battery business but it has made no decision yet, Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Monday, as the company looks to offload non-core assets and focus on reviving its fortunes.

“The discussion (on selling units) extends to any businesses that aren’t really adding to the core business,” he said.

Sony is selling off assets to help it pare costs and generate cash it can book as operating profit. The Japanese company in September sold its chemical business to a state-owned bank in Japan for $700 million. Sony is also mulling the sale of its New York headquarters.