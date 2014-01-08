FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

T-Mobile US reports boost in customer growth in Q4

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US said on Wednesday that it added 1.645 million net customers in the fourth quarter up from 1.023 million in the third quarter and a loss in the year-ago quarter.

The company, which is 67 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom , said its customer additions included 869,000 postpaid customers who pay monthly bills and 112,000 prepaid customers who pay for calls in advance.

Customer defections, known in the industry as churn, stayed at its third quarter levels of 1.7 percent and compared with 2.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.

