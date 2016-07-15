FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sao Paulo state has been interested in selling Cesp stake: finance secretary
July 15, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Sao Paulo state has been interested in selling Cesp stake: finance secretary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Sao Paulo state government has been interested in selling its controlling stake in power utility Cesp SA for some time, the state finance secretary, Renato Villela, told Reuters in a phone interview on Friday.

Regulatory changes under implementation by interim president Michel Temer may ease a possible privatization, Villela said. The government has not yet taken a decision or defined a schedule for a formal sale process, he said, adding that the government is evaluating the effect of regulatory changes in the market. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

