Sao Paulo state has been interested in selling Cesp stake: finance secretary

SAO PAULO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Sao Paulo state government has been interested in selling its controlling stake in power utility Cesp SA for some time, the state finance secretary, Renato Villela, told Reuters in a phone interview on Friday.

Regulatory changes under implementation by interim president Michel Temer may ease a possible privatization, Villela said. The government has not yet taken a decision or defined a schedule for a formal sale process, he said, adding that the government is evaluating the effect of regulatory changes in the market. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)