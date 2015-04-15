FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Cetera Advisors adds 2-broker practice in New England
#Funds News
April 15, 2015 / 8:05 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Cetera Advisors adds 2-broker practice in New England

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Cetera Advisors, part of RCS Capital Corp’s Cetera Financial Group, said on Wednesday that it added a two-broker registered independent advisor practice in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

Led by advisers Joe Sullivan and Bill O‘Brien, Comprehensive Strategies has about $140 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan-based client assets.

Like three-fourths of Cetera’s advisers, Sullivan and O‘Brien run a hybrid business where revenue can be generated from both fees on assets managed and commissions on securities trades, said Cetera Advisors President Erinn Ford.

Cetera has about 1,200 independent fee- and commission-based advisers who manage, on average, $100 million in client assets. They operate like independent contractors, and Cetera provides them with technology, practice management, support services and capital to help finance acquisitions of other businesses.

RCS Capital bought Cetera Financial Group in April 2014. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
