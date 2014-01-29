FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cetip CFO Gomes to step down amid management shuffle
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 10:31 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Cetip CFO Gomes to step down amid management shuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil’s largest securities clearinghouse, said Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes has tendered his resignation amid a broad management shuffle announced late on Wednesday.

Gomes, who became CFO in May 2012, will step down on Jan. 31, alongside two executive directors in Cetip’s securities and liens business segments, according to a securities filing. Gomes, also a veteran of rival BM&FBovespa SA, will be replaced temporarily by Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain, the filing added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.