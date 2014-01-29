Brazil's Cetip CFO Gomes to step down amid management shuffle

SAO PAULO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil’s largest securities clearinghouse, said Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes has tendered his resignation amid a broad management shuffle announced late on Wednesday.

Gomes, who became CFO in May 2012, will step down on Jan. 31, alongside two executive directors in Cetip’s securities and liens business segments, according to a securities filing. Gomes, also a veteran of rival BM&FBovespa SA, will be replaced temporarily by Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain, the filing added.