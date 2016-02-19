Brazil's BM&FBovespa raises offer for Cetip in binding offer

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America’s largest bourse, on Friday sweetened a bid for rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.

In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa presented a binding offer worth 41 reais per Cetip share. In a separate filing, the board of São Paulo-based Cetip said it will evaluate the terms of BM&FBovespa’s revised offer.

The bourse had presented late last year a non-binding offer worth 39 reais a share. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)