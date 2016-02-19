FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BM&FBovespa raises offer for Cetip in binding offer
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's BM&FBovespa raises offer for Cetip in binding offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America’s largest bourse, on Friday sweetened a bid for rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.

In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa presented a binding offer worth 41 reais per Cetip share. In a separate filing, the board of São Paulo-based Cetip said it will evaluate the terms of BM&FBovespa’s revised offer.

The bourse had presented late last year a non-binding offer worth 39 reais a share. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Reese Ewing; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.