SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA and clearinghouse Cetip SA will disclose targets for operating expenses and investments within 60 days, following approval of their merger by antitrust watchdog Cade this week.

Management from both companies said on a conference call on Thursday that a list of candidates for the company's new board of directors will be released on March 29. The companies also said they would continue to file earnings reflecting the separate performance of the two business units to market regulator CVM. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)