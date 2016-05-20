FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cetip agrees to be acquired by Brazilian rival BM&FBovespa
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
May 20, 2016 / 3:36 PM / a year ago

Cetip agrees to be acquired by Brazilian rival BM&FBovespa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, agreed on Friday to a takeover by Brazilian bourse BM&FBovespa SA, blessing the creation of a regional giant with businesses from Mexico to Chile.

At a ballot that took place on Friday at the Rio de Janeiro-based offices of Cetip, shareholders also decided to drop a compulsory tender offer that could have had to be launched prior to the acquisition by BM&FBovespa, according to a securities filing. BM&FBovespa agreed to pay $3.6 billion for Cetip on April 8. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.