UPDATE 1-Shareholders in Brazil's BM&FBovespa, Cetip approve tie-up

(Recasts to add BM&FBovespa assembly)

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders of BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA Mercados Organizados agreed on Friday to combine their businesses, blessing the creation of a regional operation with businesses from Mexico to Chile.

At separate ballots that took place on Friday, shareholders of both companies also decided to drop a compulsory tender offer that BM&FBovespa could have had to launch to buy out minority shareholders of Cetip, according to separate securities filings from both companies.

BM&FBovespa agreed to pay $3.6 billion for Cetip on April 8.