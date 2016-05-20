FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Shareholders in Brazil's BM&FBovespa, Cetip approve tie-up
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 20, 2016 / 7:15 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Shareholders in Brazil's BM&FBovespa, Cetip approve tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts to add BM&FBovespa assembly)

SAO PAULO, May 20 (Reuters) - Shareholders of BM&FBovespa SA and Cetip SA Mercados Organizados agreed on Friday to combine their businesses, blessing the creation of a regional operation with businesses from Mexico to Chile.

At separate ballots that took place on Friday, shareholders of both companies also decided to drop a compulsory tender offer that BM&FBovespa could have had to launch to buy out minority shareholders of Cetip, according to separate securities filings from both companies.

BM&FBovespa agreed to pay $3.6 billion for Cetip on April 8.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.