FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cetip rejects BM&FBovespa bid, authorizes discussions
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Cetip rejects BM&FBovespa bid, authorizes discussions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados said on Wednesday its board had rejected an unsolicited offer from BM&FBovespa SA in the terms proposed, but it authorized financial advisers to pursue discussions on a potential better deal.

Cetip’s board has asked the company’s management to sign a confidentiality agreement about the discussions, it said in a filing with the CVM stock market regulator.

BM&FBovespa’s offer, unveiled last week, valued Cetip at 10.8 billion reais ($2.7 billion). Sources told Reuters last week that Cetip shareholders wanted to see the bid, worth 41 reais per share, improved. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.