FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil inflation could impact Cetip cost controls, CEO says
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil inflation could impact Cetip cost controls, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Accelerating inflation in Brazil and expectations that unions will press for higher wages in coming months could impact efforts by clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados to contain costs and expenses, Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain said on Friday.

“It worries us because it can somehow make it harder to implement your cost strategy,” Finkelsztain told investors on a conference call to discuss second-quarter results. Consumer prices in Brazil rose in the 12 months through July at the fastest annual pace since 2003, the government said on Friday. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.