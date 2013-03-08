Brazil's Cetip will seek to prepay debt every time possible -CFO

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados Chief Financial Officer Francisco Carlos Gomes said that “every time that our cash position allows it, we will seek to prepay debt.”

He made the comments on a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter earnings on Friday.

Cetip earned 77.4 million reais ($39.5 million) in fourth-quarter profit, missing the 78.5 million real estimate in a Thomson Reuters poll of six analysts. The company reported a hefty decline in debt-servicing costs following the prepayment of some debt.