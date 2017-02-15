Cetip 4th qtr net profit up nearly 3 pct from previous quarter

BRASILIA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados posted a modest rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, reflecting strong demand for fixed-income and derivatives instruments as interest rates declined and Brazil's currency strengthened.

São Paulo-based Cetip, Latin America's largest securities clearinghouse, earned 150.5 million reais ($49.1 million) in net income last quarter, up nearly 3 percent from the third quarter. The number came in slightly below the average consensus estimate of 154.60 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)