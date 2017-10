SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Latin America’s largest clearinghouse, posted a 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

Net income hit to a record 77.4 million reais ($39.5 million), below the 78.5 million reais average estimate of six analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)