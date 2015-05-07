FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cetip beats profit estimates as expenses, taxes fall
May 7, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Cetip beats profit estimates as expenses, taxes fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Latin America’s largest securities depositary and clearinghouse, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after expenses and taxes fell sharply.

Net income at the São Paulo-based firm totaled 120.8 million reais ($39.9 million) in the quarter, above the average estimate of 113 million reais in a Reuters poll. Earnings rose 2.7 percent and 20.8 percent on an annual and quarterly bases, Cetip said in a securities filing.

$1 = 3.0331 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Ken Wills

