FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Cetip profit in line with estimates as revenue jumps
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 11:50 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Cetip profit in line with estimates as revenue jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, reported second-quarter profit in line with estimates on Thursday, as financial income surprisingly returned to the black for the first time in five years.

Net income at São Paulo-based Cetip came in at 118.7 million reais ($33.5 million) in the quarter, compared with an estimate of 119 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

$1 = 3.5485 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.