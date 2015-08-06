Brazil's Cetip profit in line with estimates as revenue jumps

SAO PAULO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, reported second-quarter profit in line with estimates on Thursday, as financial income surprisingly returned to the black for the first time in five years.

Net income at São Paulo-based Cetip came in at 118.7 million reais ($33.5 million) in the quarter, compared with an estimate of 119 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.