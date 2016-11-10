FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cetip slightly misses estimates on financial income
November 10, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's Cetip slightly misses estimates on financial income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados missed third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after a plunge in financial income more than offset rising revenue from liens sales and lower expenses.

Net income at São Paulo-based Cetip totaled 146.6 million reais ($43.3 million) last quarter, compared with 140.3 million reais in the prior three months. The number was slightly below the average consensus estimate of 148.13 million reais compiled by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 3.3860 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

