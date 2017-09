SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Cetip SA Mercados Organizados , Brazil’s largest securities clearinghouse, reported on Thursday first-quarter net income of 99.98 million reais ($45 million), in line with an estimate of 98 million reais in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

$1 = 2.20 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Eric Walsh