SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Dividend payouts at Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Brazil’s largest securities clearinghouse, will be subject to the company’s ability to generate cash, Chief Executive Officer Gilson Finkelsztain said on Friday.

Cetip’s payout ratio reached 75 percent in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)