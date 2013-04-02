FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apollo-backed Ceva Investments withdraws IPO plans
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 4 years ago

Apollo-backed Ceva Investments withdraws IPO plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Supply chain management company Ceva Investments Ltd withdrew its initial public offering on Tuesday citing unfavorable financial performance.

Ceva, which is backed by Apollo Global Management LLC , filed for a $400 million offering in May and had intended to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CEVL." (link.reuters.com/bet96t)

The United Kingdom-based company is the world’s second largest non-asset based supply chain management company, as measured by 2011 revenue, according to the regulatory filing.

Apollo bought the logistics division of TNT NV, the predecessor of Dutch global express company TNT Express , for $1.9 billion in 2006 and renamed it Ceva.

In 2007, Ceva bought Houston-based freight management group EGL Inc for $2 billion.

The company had said it would change its name to Ceva Logistics Inc before the completion of the IPO. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.