Israel's Ceva Q3 profit jumps, to buy back more shares

JERUSALEM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc reported a sharp rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by the company’s strongest ever licensing period.

After recording zero earnings the prior three months, Ceva posted third-quarter diluted earnings per share of 12 cents excluding one-off items, compared with 6 cents a share in the year earlier period.

Revenue grew 41 percent to $14.1 million, with licensing and related revenue up 121 percent to $8.7 million. Royalty revenue slipped 11 percent.

Ceva was forecast to post EPS of 10 cents ex-items on revenue of $13.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company itself had estimated adjusted EPS of 8-12 cents and revenue of $13.3-$14.3 million.

“We continue to experience a healthy demand for our products from new customers targeting a broad range of end markets,” said Gideon Wertheizer, Ceva’s chief executive. “We are encouraged by our customers’ progress in (4G) LTE and low cost smartphone shipments, both of which delivered quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year unit growth.”

Ceva also said its board approved a new share buy-back programme of another one million shares after buying back 2 million shares for $30.6 million over the past year. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)