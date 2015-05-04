FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Ceva Q1 profit, revenue top estimates
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Ceva Q1 profit, revenue top estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, May 4 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc reported better than expected quarterly net profit and revenue, boosted by growth in the market for fourth-generation (4G) smartphones powered by the company’s processors.

Ceva said on Monday it posted first-quarter diluted earnings per share of 8 cents excluding one-off items, compared with 16 cents a year earlier. Revenue edged up 1 percent to $13.8 million as royalty revenue rose 4 percent.

The company was forecast to record EPS of 7 cents ex-items on revenue of $13.25 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Ceva itself had estimated adjusted EPS of 6-8 cents and revenue of $12.7-$13.7 million.

Ceva said that during the January-March period it concluded a record 12 new licence agreements. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.