REFILE-UPDATE 1-Israel's Ceva Q1 profit more than doubles, revenue gains

TEL AVIV, May 2 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc slightly exceeded expectations with a more than doubling of its quarterly profit, boosted by higher licensing and royalty revenue and it forecast even stronger growth in the second quarter.

Ceva, whose chips are used in smartphones, autos and cameras, said on Monday it earned 17 cents a share excluding one-time items in the first quarter, up from 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 19 percent to a record $16.5 million.

The company was forecast to earn 16 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $16.3 million, according to Thomson One I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, Ceva signed 11 license agreements, including three with first-time customers.

The licensing environment continues to be favourable, particularly for its cellphone vision products, with three new vision deals signed, said Ceva Chief Executive Gideon Wertheizer.

In the second quarter Ceva expects revenue of $16.5-$17.5 million, up 24-31 percent from a year ago, with adjusted EPS of 17-19 cents, up from 6 cents a year earlier. Analysts are forecasting revenue of $15.9 million and EPS of 15 cents.

Chief Financial Officer Yaniv Arieli said Ceva’s market share expansion in the LTE cellphone market continued, with a record 35 million units shipped in the first quarter, resulting in 31 percent year-over-year royalty revenue growth. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)