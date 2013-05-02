FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Ceva profit, revenue fall on weak consumer electronics market
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Ceva profit, revenue fall on weak consumer electronics market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc reported a steep drop in quarterly profit as weak consumer electronic sales harmed revenue.

Ceva said on Thursday it earned 13 cents a share excluding one-off items in the first quarter, compared with 24 cents a year earlier and the bottom of its own forecast of 13-15 cents.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $12.1 million, in line with its projection of $12-$13 million.

Analysts had forecast Ceva would earn 14 cents on revenue of $12.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Financial Officer Yaniv Arieli said licensing revenue was below expectations because it did not receive full payment from a key customer but that the remaining payment will be generated in coming periods.

Royalty revenue was hurt by softness in consumer electronics, although Arieli noted that third-generation (3G) smartphones powered by its chips outpaced the seasonal trend.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.