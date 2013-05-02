UPDATE 1-Ceva Q1 profit slides, sees similar results in Q2

JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile chip designer Ceva Inc reported a steep drop in quarterly profit as weak consumer electronic sales harmed revenue and it forecast similar results in the second quarter.

Ceva said on Thursday it earned 13 cents a share excluding one-off items in the first quarter, compared with 24 cents a year earlier and the bottom of its own forecast of 13-15 cents.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $12.1 million, in line with its projection of $12-$13 million.

Analysts had forecast Ceva would earn 14 cents on revenue of $12.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chief Financial Officer Yaniv Arieli said licensing revenue was below expectations because it did not receive full payment from a key customer but that the remaining payment will be generated in coming periods.

Royalty revenue was hurt by softness in consumer electronics, although Arieli noted that third-generation (3G) smartphones powered by its chips outpaced the seasonal trend.

Arieli told a conference call of investors that Ceva foresees second-quarter revenue of $11.5-$12.5 million and diluted earnings per share ex-items of 12 to 14 cents. That’s largely in line with market expectations of $12.4 million in revenue and EPS of 14 cents.

It recorded revenue of $13.6 million and EPS of 19 cents in the second quarter of 2012.

Ceva looks to benefit from growth in smartphone sales but that would be offset by a negative impact on royalties from seasonal weakness in consumer electronics, Arieli said.

He said royalty revenue will likely fall 5 percent from the first quarter while licensing revenue would be flat.

Ceva’s Nasdaq-listed shares were down 1 percent at $14.71 in late morning trade.